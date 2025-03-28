Women’s Bowls

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

On the 18th February Mel Rees played Marilyn Seton in the 2nd round of the Major singles, Mel got off to an early lead but after 2nd end Marilyn started to fight back, after 16 ends Marilyn was in front by 1 shot 14 to 13, Mel keep fighting back and after 20 ends score was 17 to 16 Marilyn’s way, after 27 ends Marilyn sealed the game with a win of 25 to 22, congratulations Marilyn, commiserations Mel.

In another game of Major singles Lisa Rosberg played Racheal Bendall, Lisa won the first then Rachael won the next end , the ladies went back and forth and after 15 ends score was 10 to 9 Lisa’s way, with Lisa winning the next end then Rachael winning the next 3 ends , after 20 ends score was 16 all, but Rachael stuck away to win the game 25 to 18. Congratulations Rachael, commiserations Lisa. Thanks to our markers.

On the 18th February Pauleen Dimos played Danielle Thompson in another major singles game, Pauleen took the lead early and after 6 ends Danielle fought back, with Pauleen taking 4 shots on the next end Danielle kept fighting, after 26 ends Pauleen was leading 22 to 21, after 30 ends Pauleen won the game 25 to 23, congratulations Pauleen, commiserations Danielle, thanks to our marker.

On the 27th February Judy Johnson, Liz Goodsell and Yvonne Johnson played a game of triples against Beryl Field, Pam Nicholl and Pauleen Dimos, after 14 ends Pauleen’s team gained the win 15 to 4. In the semi-final of the major singles on the 3rd of March Pauleen Dimos played Rachael Bendall , Rachael got off to an early lead winning the 1st end, but Pauleen fought back to win the

next 4 ends, after 10 ends Pauleen was leading 12 to 7, and continued to win the 4 ends, but Rachael continued to fight back winning the next 4 ends, and after 23 ends Pauleen took the win 25 to 17, congratulations Pauleen and commiserations Rachael, thanks to our marker. In the final of the club triples, Lisa Rosberg, Cathy Thompson and Danielle Thompson played Colleen Helyar, Rachael Bendall and Jenny Tickle, team Danielle won the 1st end then team Jenny took the next end, after 10 ends team Danielle was leading 13 to 7, after 18 ends team Danielle tool the win 25 to 8. Congratulations ladies.

Contributed by Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls Publicity Officer Cathy Thompson.