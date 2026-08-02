CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch celebrate 100th Birthday

Fifty-one people helped the CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch celebrate their 100th Birthday on Saturday, 20 June 2026.

The event was attended by the CWA State President Tanya Jolly, CWA Oxley Group President Robyn Miller and Mayor John Medcalf OAM along with representatives from our other Group Branches, past and present Executive Members and Condobolin community partners.

A lovely luncheon was held at the Condobolin RSL Club Auditorium where guests dined on a delish meal of soup and roast lamb. The cake was made by local baker Donna Sayers.

There was a showcase of memorabilia on display from the past 100 years.

The Condobolin Branch was formed in June 1926 and is still thriving, currently with 21 active members, one life member and four junior members. Condobolin Branch is part of the CWA Oxley Group with 10 other Branch members from the surrounding area.

Due to the special event, it was the perfect opportunity to recognise the outstanding contribution of our members who were due to receive recognition of their long service.

There were nine members who received Long Service Awards and pins and two members who received a Service Award which were presented by State President Tanya Jolly.

These included Heather Blackley (20 Plus Years Service); Jean Piper (20 Plus Years Service); Kelle Mooney (20 Plus Years Service); Tyrrell Cassidy (20 Plus Years Service); Peta Emes (20 Plus Years Service); Linda Brangwin (30 Plus Years Service); Sue Mitchell (30 Plus Years Service); Edwina Coffey (30 Plus Years Service); Sue Thomas (40 Plus Years Service); Wendy Shoemark (Service Award); and Louise Calton Service Award – 60 plus years as a member).

A lovely afternoon of chatting and reminiscing followed, and we look forward to many more years of the CWA in Condobolin.

Contributed by Lucy Calton.