St Joseph’s Parish School bids farewell to Principal

By Melissa Blewitt

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin farewelled Principal Natasha Brotherton at a special assembly on Thursday, 2 July.

It was an emotional occasion, with educators, staff, students and community members honouring Ms Brotherton’s compassion, dedication and vision.

Ms Brotherton described the event as heartfelt and that she would cherish the memories she had made at St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin.

The School and community also held a farewell Mass and morning tea on Friday, 26 June to celebrate Ms Brotherton’s contributions. The morning tea was prepared by Mrs Sarah Connell- President of the P and F.

Ms Brotherton began at St Josephs in 2022 and will now begin a new chapter in her education journey as the Principal of St Laurence’s Parish School in Forbes.