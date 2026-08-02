Man charged with 55 illegal hunting offences

A man has been charged with 55 illegal hunting and related offences following a joint operation in the Riverina and Central West.

On Thursday 7 May 2026, officers attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team – NSW Police Force were contacted by NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development NSW Hunting (DPIRD), following reports of alleged illegal hunting on private properties in the Riverina and Central West Police Districts, over a six-month period.

Following the report, police – with assistance from NSW Hunting – commenced a joint investigation into the matter.

As part of inquiries, on Thursday 9 July 2026, police suspended the firearms license of a 20-year-old man before attending a home in Glenfield Park and seizing a firearm.

Following inquiries, yesterday (Wednesday 15 July 2026), officers attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Rural Crime Prevention Team – NSW Police Force attended a location near Wagga Wagga and issued a 20-year-old man with a court attendance notice for 55 offences:

•Enter private land to hunt animal without owner consent (12 counts)

•Enter enclosed agricultural land accompanied by hunting dog (12 counts)

•Contravene condition of game hunting licence (13 counts)

•Hunt game w/o declaration permitting hunting being in force (7 counts)

•Be accompanied by a dog in a nature reserve (4 counts)

•Enter, remain on travelling stock reserve without authority (2 counts)

•Possess, place or use net, trap, snare etc in forestry area (4 counts)

•Kill, hunt, shoot, poison etc animal in forest

He will appear in Wagga Wagga Local Court on Wednesday 9 September 2026.

Police will allege the man entered 12 private properties, over a six-month period, in Condobolin, Carabost, Pangee and Bobadah where they will allege he used dogs to hunt and kill pigs on the private properties without the knowledge and permission of the owners of each property.

The Rural Crime Prevention Team – NSW Police Force encourages landholders to use legal hunters on their farms as it is a proven way of keeping the illegal hunters or poachers away.

If you have concerns of illegal hunters on your property or in your district, please give us a call or Crime Stoppers NSW on 1800 333 000.

Information sourced from the Rural Crime Prevention Team – NSW Police Force Facebook Page.