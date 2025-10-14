Willy wins A Grade

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday, we played an individual stroke event for the October monthly medal sponsored by Trent and Josh Bendall, thanks fellas for your support.

Winner of the A grade medal was Willy Dargin with 67 nett, runner up was Eamon Coe with 68 nett.

B grade winner Nate Vincent with 63 nett, runner up was Allan Rice with 66 nett. Ball comp winners R. Keen, S. Thompson, B. Ramsay, D. Lark, P. Colless, G. Blattman 68 nett the cutoff. NTPs all grades D. Lark, no. 7 D. Noll, no. 9 E. Coe & G. Moncrieff, no. 11 J. Coupland & P. Thomas, no. 17 W. Dargin & N. Vincent.

Winners of the 9 hole comp were David Donnelly & Clint Ridley. LCD Paula was there.

Next Saturday we will play a 4B Par event sponsored by Matt Heffernan, the 9 hole is an individual stableford on the back 9. This Thursday is the Veterans Lachlan Valley Championships being held on our home track, all welcome to play, register by 9.30 for a 10am shotgun start.

How good is golf? Mister Nothergreen