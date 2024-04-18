Wighton Family Reunion
Over the Easter Long Weekend, the Wighton family held their Family Reunion. On Friday, 29 March they watched Jack Wighton play football on the Big Screen. On Saturday (30 March) morning they held a Memorial Service for loved ones that had passed. On Saturday night they had a dinner at the Condobolin Sports Club. On Sunday, 31 March the enjoyed breakfast, art, language, story telling and sharing photographs. Family travelled from Queensland, Sydney, Canberra, Wagga Wagga, Broken Hill, Mildura, Parkes, Forbes and the Central Coast for the Reunion. ABOVE: Marion Wighton-Packham, Judy Wighton, Louise Coe, Darren Wighton, Mervin Singh, Michelle Wighton, Bonnie Merritt, Lee Wighton, Veronica Wighton, and Dot Wighton. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
