Playing Pennants

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Pennants is the only game in town at the moment, the second round was played Sunday 14th April.

The Sevens played Tullamore at Tullamore. The green was beautiful, they’ve done a great job on it and their play matched the green.

Condo was trounced, Max Johnson, Ian Simpson, Ray Burnes and Lisa Rosberg put up the best fight going down twenty to eighteen to Brendan W’s team, Pauline Dimos, Ian Kelk, Nick Moody and Uwe Kuhn were defeated by Darrin Cassidy’s team twenty-one to fourteen and Steve Taylor, Michael Coe, Tim Foster and Col Wheeler were defeated by Donny’s team thirty-five to six.

The Fives did better, playing Parkes Sports and Recreation Club at Parkes. Michael Waller, Grant Davis, Zena Jones, and Hank Colliss defeated J Wright’s team twenty-seven to seventeen, Andrew Brasnett, Laurie Thompson, Steve Brasnett and Daryl Nairn defeated E McPhees’s team twenty-two to fourteen and Pete Brasnett, Craig Jones, Al Barnes, and Dave Carter Jnr went down to Col Mudie’s team twenty-one points to ten.

Contributed.