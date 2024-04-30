Community Scrum

The National Rugby League (NRL) held a State of Mind Community Scrum at the Condobolin RSL Club on Tuesday, 9 April. It was an evening of mental health education and awareness. There was an interactive panel discussion and workshop with former NRL stars Bryson Goodwin and Trent Hodkinson, NSWRL Kristian Heffernan, THCFA Rod Bloomfield and NRL MC Jason Solomon. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.