Community Scrum

The National Rugby League (NRL) held a State of Mind Community Scrum at the Condobolin RSL Club on Tuesday, 9 April. It was an evening of mental health education and awareness. There was an interactive panel discussion and workshop with former NRL stars Bryson Goodwin and Trent Hodkinson, NSWRL Kristian Heffernan, THCFA Rod Bloomfield and NRL MC Jason Solomon. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 24/04/2024By

Latest News

Community Scrum

30/04/2024|

The National Rugby League (NRL) held a State of Mind [...]

Primary Captains badges

30/04/2024|

Tullibigeal Central School's Primary School Captains, Indie Blacker and Ivy [...]

Year 12 Car Wash

29/04/2024|

Lake Cargelligo Central School students were busy all day on [...]

Sharks play round 1

29/04/2024|

The Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League teams played their first [...]

We recommend