Waste to Art Exhibition and Competition

It’s the year of Packaging for the Sims Metal Waste to Art and design 2024 competition.

Waste 2 Art provides an innovative approach to waste education, and an invitation is extended to individuals, schools, and community groups to take up the challenge and create a new life for materials that would otherwise have been thrown away or considered useless.

Lachlan Shire Council is pleased to have continued involvement in the Sims Metal 2024 community art exhibition and competition – Waste 2 Art.

“WASTE 2 ART is a community art exhibition and competition open to all residents of the NetWaste region. It showcases creative works made from reused waste materials. The aim is to challenge peoples’ perceptions about ‘rubbish’ and to celebrate the reuse and recycling of waste through arts and crafts. It gives aspiring and professional artists the chance to explore and share their waste reduction message and showcase their creativity,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council said.

This year’s theme is Packaging and the local competition will be held in June 2024. Entries close on 24 June, with the local Exhibition to be held from 27 June until 7 July 2024 at the Condobolin Library.

The Competition includes categories which aim to challenge and stimulate the imagination.

Competition Categories include:

Primary School: 2 Dimensional works and 3 Dimensional works; Functional – furniture, craftworks and wearable items made from recycled materials.

Secondary School: 2 Dimensional works and 3 Dimensional works; Functional – furniture, craftworks and wearable items made from recycled materials.

Community: 2 Dimensional works and 3 Dimensional works; Functional – furniture, craftworks and wearable items made from recycled materials.

Open: 2 Dimensional and 3 Dimensional; Functional – furniture, craftworks and wearable items made from recycled materials.

A further category is the Creative Repair, Restore and Refurbish section – Be creative with something which no longer has a use by bringing a new function to the item.

Entry Forms can be collected from Council’s offices or downloaded from the Council website www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au or the NetWaste website www.netwaste.com.au

Artworks and entry forms are to be submitted to Condobolin Library before entries close on 24 June 2024.

This year, Parkes Shire Council will host the Regional Competition from 10 August until 31 August. All winning artworks from the Lachlan local exhibition will be transported to Parkes for regional judging.

To learn more about the competition and exhibition please contact Council’s Waste 2 Art Coordinator, Rowan Bentick, on 02 6895 1900.