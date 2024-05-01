Ice Skating in Condobolin a huge success
The Coast to Coast Portable Ice Skating Rink at the Condobolin RSL Club was a great success. The local community and visitors supported the initiative, taking the opportunity to pull on skates and have fun. Participants embraced the initiative, proudly sponsored by the Condobolin RSL Club and Central West Family Support. All the necessary gear was provided to enjoy the winter inspired event. The Indoor Ice Skating Rink was located in the Con
dobolin RSL Auditorium from Monday, 15 April until Friday, 19 April. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Ice Skating in Condobolin a huge success
The Coast to Coast Portable Ice Skating Rink at the [...]
Free online car seat safety workshops
Parents, carers and grandparents of young children are invited to [...]
RFDS GP Clinic open for appointments
The Royal Flying Doctor Service is pleased to announce RFDS [...]
Waste to Art Exhibition and Competition
It’s the year of Packaging for the Sims Metal Waste [...]
Community Scrum
The National Rugby League (NRL) held a State of Mind [...]
Primary Captains badges
Tullibigeal Central School's Primary School Captains, Indie Blacker and Ivy [...]