RFDS GP Clinic open for appointments

The Royal Flying Doctor Service is pleased to announce RFDS Medical Services – Condobolin is now taking bookings for appointments with doctors.

The practice opened its doors on a part-time basis in February while workforce recruitment took place.

After considerable effort to recruit doctors, nurses and administration staff, the service is now offering consultations by appointment.

“We’re very pleased to be delivering these services in Condobolin. We understand the importance of the community having access to primary and preventative healthcare services and have worked with Lachlan Shire Council and the Western NSW Local Health District to reestablish a local practice. We thank everyone for their patience,” RFDSSE Executive General Manager Health Services Development, Jenny Beach said.

Bulk billing is available for children under 16, pensioners and health care card holders, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

In order to provide certainty for the Condobolin community, the practice charges a small fee for patients who are not eligible for bulk billing. These fees go back into providing services to the community.

RFDS Medical Services – Condobolin is open five days a week, Monday to Friday between 9am to 5pm. Please note the practice will be closed for Anzac Day on Thursday, 25 April, and Friday, 26 April. It will reopen as normal on Monday, 29 April.

Due to ongoing recruitment, there may still be days where a doctor is not on site. Appointments will not be taken for those days and people requiring urgent care will be directed to Condobolin Multipurpose Service.

Bookings can be made by calling RFDS Medical Services – Condobolin on 02 5832 5000.

Press Release.