Defence the best strategy at Bridge

Bridge

Defence was the best strategy 3 weeks ago. A lot of games were lost to good defending and the best defence was shown by Edwina and Sandra who won by a long shot. Jan and John came second by being good defenders and Bonnie and Max came in third.

The games were a mixed bag with one grand slam and two small slams available. They were made but not bid, so contributing to smaller scores.

There were again lots of singletons and some voids in the hands, which makes bidding difficult. Also contributing to low bids was the fact that the minors again reigned supreme, with clubs being my most popular suit.

John had trouble seeing, and even wearing two pairs of glasses did not help! Perhaps he needs new ones.

Sadly we had the last of Max’s home grown tomatoes (which were delicious) as the vines will be pulled out by now.

Breaking News: A man has discovered how to do origami backwards!

I’ll bring you more on the story as it unfolds.

Bridget.