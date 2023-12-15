White Ribbon Event Held In Condobolin
Central Family Support Group and CatholicCare held a White Ribbon Day Stall in Condobolin on Friday, 24 November. They aimed to start a conversation about Domestic Violence. – What it is, why it continues and where to get help. Those who attended the stall were encouraged to stand up, speak out and act to prevent violence towards women. The community was also urged to #endthecycle: stop family violence.
ABOVE: CatholicCare Domestic Violence Support Worker, Sue Baxter, Heather Blackley (Central West Family Support Group) and Alison Mooney at the White Ribbon Day Stall held in Condobolin on 24 November. Image Credit: Hayley Egan.
