What a night of Condobolin Junior Cricket!

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association held their opening event on Friday, 17 October.

There were many families on top support and cheer on the cricketers who took part in the T20 match.

Batting highlights on the night included Eli – 52 from 21 balls; Jacob – 29 from 31 balls; Ryley, Baden and Nathan all finished not out. Bowling efforts included Jaren – 5/12 from three overs including a triple wicket maidan; Josh – 2/5 from two overs; and Nathan – 2/9 from two overs.

“A big thank you to Matt, Tom and Zac for umpiring and to Susan for scoring. These games don’t run without your help,” a post on the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page read.

“The highlight of the night were the family rivalries.

“Lleyton made his debut for Condo cricket however step-dad Nathan took his wicket. Hudson and Macauley took both their father’s wickets. We are sure there will be plenty of banter in those houses tonight.

“A special mention to John Small, our first grandfather to take the field. His last game of cricket was in 1983/84. It was fantastic to see him join his grandkids tonight and show them how it’s done!”