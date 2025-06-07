Wet and Muddy Cross Country

Although the weather was wet and the track was muddy, the competing students still got it done and had a fun time doing it.

Well done to the Tullibigeal Central School students who attended Lower Lachlan Cross Country in Ungarie on Friday 23rd May. Everyone ran hard and they came away with the Lower Lachlan

Handicap Cross Country Trophy!

Below are the results from Lower Lachlan Cross Country.

A special shoutout to Abi for finishing 2nd in the 11 Years Girls.

Great job also to the following students who have also earned themselves a spot at the next level.

Darcy 5th place (8/9 Years Boys)

Rory 5th place (8/9 Years Girls)

Alice 5th place (10 Years Girls)

Ethan 6th place (11 Years Boys)

Goodluck to the athletes as they get ready for the Western Region Cross Country in Orange on Wednesday 11th June.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.