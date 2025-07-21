Western Touch Trials

With the sun shining, and a warm winter’s day in Dubbo on Monday 23rd June, Logan, Archie, Hugh and Toby attended the Western Touch Football trials.

Playing in a team of combined students, from Narromine and Lake Cargelligo, the boys demonstrated tremendous skills during their 4 games.

Against teams from Bathurst, Lithgow, Mudgee and Dubbo, they demonstrated determination and skill during their games resulting in excellent defence from Toby, a double for Hugh and a well worked try for Logan after a beautiful pass from Archie.

It is a credit to the boys for their sportsmanship and the inclusion of players from other schools on the day. “Congratulations boys, it was terrific to witness the growth in your touch games.” read a report in the schools newsletter.

Source and Image Credit: Tullamore Central School Newsletter.