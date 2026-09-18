Western Rivers Veterinary Group Visit Students

Tottenham Central School recently welcomed Erica Kennedy and Caitlin Bunting from Western Rivers Veterinary Group to speak with some of the students about their careers as a vet and veterinary nurse.

Students enjoyed hearing about their varied work and asked some great questions.

“A massive thank you to Erica and Caitlin for sharing their time and experiences with us!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.