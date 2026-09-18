Fred and Sally named 2026 Show Patrons

David ‘Fred’ Simmons and Sally Capell were announced as the 2026 Show Patrons. “We would also like to take a moment to thank Sal, who is the quiet force behind the scenes making sure everything (and we really mean EVERYTHING!) comes together for an amazing day. Thanks Fred and Sal for your contributions to our Annual Trundle Show.” read a post on the Trundle Show Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Show Facebook page.