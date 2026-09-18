Fred and Sally named 2026 Show Patrons
David ‘Fred’ Simmons and Sally Capell were announced as the 2026 Show Patrons. “We would also like to take a moment to thank Sal, who is the quiet force behind the scenes making sure everything (and we really mean EVERYTHING!) comes together for an amazing day. Thanks Fred and Sal for your contributions to our Annual Trundle Show.” read a post on the Trundle Show Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Show Facebook page.
Latest News
Mock crash delivers powerful road safety message to local students
By Melissa Blewitt More than 400 Year 10 students from [...]
Fred and Sally named 2026 Show Patrons
David 'Fred' Simmons and Sally Capell were announced as the [...]
Ray White Rural Team celebrates national success at annual awards
By Melissa Blewitt More than 175 guests attended the annual [...]
Paddy recognised among Ray White Rural’s top salespeople
By Melissa Blewitt Local rural agent Paddy Ward has been [...]
Memorial Plaque placed for Janice Cattle OAM
On Wednesday 26th August, members of the community gathered at [...]
Bogan Gate Transfer Station & Landfill Closure
Compiled by Hayley Egan Parkes Shire Council has announced the [...]