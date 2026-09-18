Ray White Rural Team celebrates national success at annual awards

By Melissa Blewitt

More than 175 guests attended the annual Ray White Rural and Livestock awards at the International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Sydney to celebrate the achievements of the top offices and individuals throughout the network recently.

Ray White Rural Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and West Wyalong took out the award in the office category (Top Competition Creator) while the team’s Jim O’Donoghue added another trophy to his cabinet, being named the Top Competition Creator in the Rural network for an individual. Paddy Ward was also recognised as the seventh-ranked rural salesperson nationally across the Ray White Rural network.

Ray White Rural Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and West Wyalong also received the Top Property Management – Revenue Growth Award.

The team said the achievement represented much more than a number, reflecting the care and commitment shown by staff in supporting landlords, tenants and the wider community.

“Being recognised as the No. 1 Property Management Team for 2025–26 is an incredible achievement, but for us, this award represents so much more than a number,” they said.

“It represents the care our team puts in every day, the relationships they build, the phone calls answered, problems solved and extra miles travelled to look after the people who trust us.”

The team thanked its landlords for entrusting them with their properties and tenants for allowing the team to be part of the places they call home.

“Congratulations to our incredible property management team. This recognition is a reflection of the dedication, heart and hard work you bring to our clients and communities every single day,” the team said.

Ray White Rural and Livestock CEO Matt White said the awards continued to build on a proud legacy and shine a spotlight on local excellence by celebrating the trailblazers and champions driving our regions forward.

“We stand today as market leaders – not by chance, but by choice,” Matt said.

“In times of uncertainty, consumers naturally gravitate toward brands they trust.

“They turn to us because they know our track record. They know we have weathered storms before, and they know we emerge stronger every time. To put it simply: this is not our first rodeo.”

Reflecting on the past financial year, Matt said it is incredible to see how much the rural network has continued to evolve.

“We’ve seen existing business owners expand into new locations, brand new business owners starting their journey with us, and teams moving into new spaces to support their ambitious growth,” he said.