Western Region Touch Trials

Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo Central School student Caden on his outstanding achievement of being selected into the Western Region Touch Football team!

This accomplishment reflects Caden’s dedication, skill, & commitment to the sport. Caden will now travel to Coffs Harbour in August for the State Carnival.

“We are incredibly proud of your hard work, Caden, & wish you every success as you represent Western Region & LCCS later in the year.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.