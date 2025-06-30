Western PSSA Team get mixed results
Lake Cargelligo Central School boys that played in the Western PSSA Team have received mixed results, winning some of their games and losing others. All the boys are playing well and giving it their best shot, displaying great skills and sportsmanship. Many thanks to the parents and family members for travelling to Sydney for the event , and to the Western coach and assistant coach for their dedication. Well done everyone! Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Western PSSA Team get mixed results
Lake Cargelligo Central School boys that played in the Western [...]
Students collect veggies
In Agriculture, Lake Cargelligo Central School students have been growing [...]
WAP Athletics Carnival
The WAP Athletics Carnival was a fantastic day of friendly [...]
Saying farewell
On Thursday 5th June, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School [...]
Sonny has a great week in Sydney
Recently, Tullibigeal Central School student Sonny Bendall played with the [...]
Rusty Award Winners
Congratulations to the following Tullibigeal Central School students for being [...]