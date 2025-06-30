Western PSSA Team get mixed results

Lake Cargelligo Central School boys that played in the Western PSSA Team have received mixed results, winning some of their games and losing others. All the boys are playing well and giving it their best shot, displaying great skills and sportsmanship. Many thanks to the parents and family members for travelling to Sydney for the event , and to the Western coach and assistant coach for their dedication. Well done everyone! Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.