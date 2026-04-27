Western Area Swimming Carnival

On Friday 27th March, six Trundle Central School secondary students attended the Western Area Swimming Carnival in Dubbo.

Despite the very cold conditions, all students represented the school with enthusiasm and competed to the best of their ability. A special congratulations to Thomas Sanderson and Aphelia Robson, who have both qualified to represent Western at the State Carnival in Sydney in Week 2 of next term.

Thomas achieved an outstanding result, winning the 15 Years 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 100m butterfly, and 100m breaststroke events.

Aphellia also performed strongly, finishing 3rd in the 100m butterfly to secure qualification.

The school is extremely proud of all students who attended the carnival and wishes Thomas and Aphellia the very best of luck at the State Carnival.

Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.