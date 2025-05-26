Welcoming new Faces
ABOVE: Lake Cargelligo Central School recently welcomed many new faces in primary. “We would like to welcome Miss Hannah MacKay, who is teaching Wayimaa.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. She has spent time teaching in Sydney. Miss MacKay has lots of knowledge to share and is partnering with Miss Taylor in guiding the students in the upcoming KROP performance. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
BELOW: Lake Cargelligo Central School also welcomed Miss Olyvea Akres, who has been enjoying getting to know the Kalthi students. A huge change after teaching in Sydney for the last few years. Kalthi are enjoying teaching her all things LCCS. She brings a wealth of knowledge and new ideas to share. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
BELOW: Kinder Wilay welcome Mrs Ashlea Robertson to their classroom. Ashlea is currently completing her practical experience & will join Miss Forrest’s classroom until Week 4. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
BELOW: Lake Cargelligo Central School also welcomed Mr Cameron Sinclair to the Yingka classroom, as he also completes his practical experience with Miss Taylor. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
