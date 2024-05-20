Welcoming new and old faces

This term, Tullamore Central School welcomes Mrs Skye Dedman to take on the role of Assistant Principal Curriculum and Instruction on a part time basis.

Mrs Dedman is joining the school from Hermidale Public School and brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in working with staff to build their capacity in curriculum and assessment. “We look forward to welcoming Skye to the team at TCS, and to the community of Tullamore.” read the Principal’s report in the school newsletter.

“We also welcome back Miss Kate Cummins to her School Learning Support role one day per week, another friendly face that we very much appreciate having on staff.” the report concluded.

Source and Image Credit: Tullamore Central Schools Newsletter.