Weird cards at Bridge

In keeping with our weird weather, we have had weird cards. Mostly diamonds and clubs. A long suit in one hand and a singleton in the other. Most of us experienced these sorts of hands in the last week or so. Finesses did not work and slams were not bid! One unfortunate player even had a Yarborough.

On Tuesday, Dick and John won with 2,270 points. Second were Bonnie and Max with 1,860 points. And third were Edwina and Sandra with 650 points.

On Wednesday, Bonnie and Max won with 1,590 points. Second were Jan and Debbie with 1,000 points. Wendy and Jennifer were third.

Cheers,

Bridget.