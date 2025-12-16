Week 7 Merit Winners

The Merit Award Winners for Term 4 Week 7 were recently announced. The following are the students and their award: Fletcher for 50 nights of home reading from Mrs Hayward, Ty for excellent end of year spelling results from Miss Anderson, Ethan for excellent end of year spelling results from Miss Anderson, Alice for excellent end of year spelling results from Miss Anderson, Indy for taking on feedback when editing her picture book from Miss Anderson, Tommy for a positive attitude and effort in literacy from Mrs Rossiter, Leah for being a super speller from Mrs Rossiter, Indy for helping others by demonstrating the dance steps from Mrs Rossiter, Lexi for being a positive and helpful class member from Mrs Rossiter, Pippa for good work on following directions in Maths from Mrs Hayward, Ada for working with focus and accuracy in Maths from Mrs Hayward and Veritty for reliable effort in science, contributing well in lessons from Miss Foy. Congratulations to all winners! Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.