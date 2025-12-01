Week 5 Merit Award Winners

The Tullibigeal Central School Merit Award Winners for Term 4 Week 5 were recently announced. The following are the students and their awards: Ellijah for effort and creativity in English from

Miss Smith, Ellijah for showing effort and independence in class from Miss Foy, Aaliyah for reading with fluency and expression from Mrs Rossiter, Josh for listening attentively and following

instructions from Mrs Rossiter, Josh for enthusiasm and positive attitude in dance from Miss Foy, Savannah for her hard work and achievement in Maths from Mrs Rossiter, Meg for enthusiasm

and positive attitude in dance from Miss Foy, Meg for 20 Merit Awards, Reuben for impressive growth in his reading fluency and his spelling ability from Mrs Hayward, Ada for concentrating on forming her letters correctly when writing from Mrs Hayward, Ted for understanding ‘Chance’ in Maths from Mrs Hayward, Elijah for remembering how to read lots of tricky words from Mrs Hayward and Fletcher for persisting with sounding out tricky words from Mrs Hayward, Congratulations to all recipients! Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.