Week 5 Merit Award Winners
The Tullibigeal Central School Merit Award Winners for Term 4 Week 5 were recently announced. The following are the students and their awards: Ellijah for effort and creativity in English from
Miss Smith, Ellijah for showing effort and independence in class from Miss Foy, Aaliyah for reading with fluency and expression from Mrs Rossiter, Josh for listening attentively and following
instructions from Mrs Rossiter, Josh for enthusiasm and positive attitude in dance from Miss Foy, Savannah for her hard work and achievement in Maths from Mrs Rossiter, Meg for enthusiasm
and positive attitude in dance from Miss Foy, Meg for 20 Merit Awards, Reuben for impressive growth in his reading fluency and his spelling ability from Mrs Hayward, Ada for concentrating on forming her letters correctly when writing from Mrs Hayward, Ted for understanding ‘Chance’ in Maths from Mrs Hayward, Elijah for remembering how to read lots of tricky words from Mrs Hayward and Fletcher for persisting with sounding out tricky words from Mrs Hayward, Congratulations to all recipients! Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Smashing Success at the Gobondery/ NARRAF Tennis Gala Day!
Students from Tottenham, Trangie, Warren, and Peak Hill came together [...]
Week 5 Merit Award Winners
The Tullibigeal Central School Merit Award Winners for Term 4 [...]
Condobolin Public School students complete Swim School
After 10 days of splashing, kicking, gliding and mastering some [...]
St Joseph’s dives into a myriad of activites on excursion
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students enjoyed an excursion to [...]
Year 6 Meets Year 7
On Wednesday 5th November, Tottenham Central School’s Year 6 students [...]
Kindergarten Transition – Full Day Visit!
On Friday 14th November, Tullamore Central School 2026 Kindergarten Transition [...]