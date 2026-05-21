Week 2 Friday Assembly
Humbug High-Five awards were presented on Friday 1st May at the Friday assembly—well done to all those shining stars!
Term 1 Attendance Awards were presented to students who achieved 95% attendance or above – fantastic commitment!
The fortnightly PBL (Positive Behaviour for Learning) raffle brought more cheer with Connor Hoskinson (Primary) winning lollipops for his class, and Claudia Protheroe (Secondary) winning milkshakes for hers. Minor winners Callen Mealing and Ben Brown also received congratulations for their positive efforts. Keep up the great work, everyone!
Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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