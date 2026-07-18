Week 11 Merit Award Winners Announced

Tullibigeal Central School announced their Term 2, Week 11 Merit Award Winners. The award recipients were: Lexi for running Breaky club all week from Mrs Dillon, Jax for a top effort and attitude when reading from Mrs Hayward, Aaliyah for working carefully in art to produce great results from Mrs Hayward and Ada for 50 nights home reading from Mrs Helyar. Congratulations to all! Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.