TCS Celebrate Teachers

World Teachers’ Day was held on Friday 30th October this year.

Tullibigeal Central School celebrated the wonderful teachers who make TCS what it is! Each brings something different to the school, and they wanted to share a little about what makes each of them so special.

Mr O’Brien – A wonderful leader whose guidance and genuine commitment to seeing our students succeed shines through in everything he does. He goes above and beyond to keep our secondary students engaged and motivated. From TAFE courses to farm days and hands-on experiences, he encourages students to explore different pathways and build a future they’re excited about. And of course, there’s never a shortage of good banter along the way!

Mrs Hayward – Our creative powerhouse! Her incredible talents in music and art bring so much colour and inspiration to TCS. With her creativity, patience and understanding, she has a special way of connecting with students and helping them discover talents they didn’t know they had. She’s always up for a laugh at the students’ jokes, never short of a “That’s awesome!” and of course, we can’t forget her much-loved tracing corner!

Miss Anderson – Always in her students’ corner! Her youthful energy and ability to relate to students help her build genuine connections, bringing their interests into the classroom to make learning engaging and fun. She’s approachable, knows her students so well and genuinely wants the best for each of them. She might have a fear of sharks, but she certainly has no fear of organising a ripper excursion they’ll never forget!

Miss Edwards – What a wonderful addition to TCS this year! She’s brought so much energy and enthusiasm to sport, introducing exciting new games and activities while encouraging teamwork, sportsmanship and having a go! Her positive attitude and fun approach are a hit with students, and the excitement during a game of Chicken Hero Sidekick says it all!

Mrs Rossiter – Having watched so many of our students grow throughout their school years, she knows them so well and takes genuine pride in their achievements. Her approachable nature makes her someone students feel comfortable talking to, knowing they’ll always be heard and understood. She’s always there with encouragement, a listening ear and a genuine interest in their lives. And with just a little convincing, she’ll even wear a Tulli guernsey!

Mrs Bendall – Our maths whiz! She’s all about having a red-hot crack, giving things your best shot and believing in yourself. She encourages her students to back themselves, even when things get tricky! She goes above and beyond to create opportunities and experiences that allow students to shine and achieve things they may not have thought possible. With her contagious smile and love of a good game of Kahoot, she brings plenty of fun and positivity to the classroom!

Miss Smith – For opening our students’ eyes to the big wide world! With her love of books and learning, she encourages students to explore new ideas, think outside the box and understand the world around them. She brings valuable life lessons into the classroom and inspires students to be curious, ask questions and share their experiences. She knows learning goes both ways and loves learning from her students just as much as teaching them. And if there’s one thing her students know, it’s that her love of books is only rivalled by her love for her cat!

Mr Hogenboom – Bringing a calm and reassuring presence to our K/1/2 classroom, he creates a space where our littlest learners feel supported and ready to give things a go. His genuine care shines through in the way he always makes time for a chat and checks in to see how everyone’s going. He’s someone students look up to, both in the classroom and on the basketball court, where he’s always encouraging them to “shoot the 3!”

Mrs Helyar – Such a special source of comfort and reassurance for our K/1/2 students! With her beautiful, kind nature and caring heart, she has a way of making every child feel loved, understood and free to be themselves. She embraces all their little personalities, celebrates their wins and makes even the smallest moments feel special. The love our littlest learners have for Mrs Helyar says it all!

Mrs Tyack – Bringing science to life, one exciting experiment at a time! With her quiet, kind nature, patience and enthusiasm, she makes learning fun and hands-on. She sparks curiosity and encourages students to investigate, experiment and discover new things. And when a list of the most random ingredients arrives at the office, we know Mrs Tyack has another exciting experiment up her sleeve!

“To our wonderful TCS teachers, thank you!” a post on the schools Facebook page read.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.