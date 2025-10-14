Week 10 Merit Winners

The Tullibigeal Central School Term 3, Week 10 Merit Award Winners were announced recently. The winners were: Ethan for his solid understanding of writing dialogue from Miss Anderson, Tommy for persisting and learning new skills from Miss Anderson, Pippa for her outstanding effort on home reading from Mrs Hayward, Ada for her enthusiasm for doing her readers at home from Mrs Hayward, Ada for 100 nights of home reading from Mrs Hayward, Pippa for 100 nights of home reading from Mrs Hayward, Ted for a great effort with his homework from Mrs Hayward, Josh for sharing his knowledge in discussions from Mrs Rossiter, Hux for his detailed writing about racing from Mrs Rossiter, Alice for her positive attitude when approaching all learning tasks from Mrs Rossiter, Tyler for great improvement in reading fluency from Mrs Hayward, Rory for using her knowledge of digraphs to improve her spelling this term from Mrs Hayward, Lexi for taking care to read with increased accuracy from Mrs Hayward, Veritty for her hard work on her HSIE report from Miss Smith and Orabelle for her hard work on her picture book from Miss Smith. Congratulations to all! Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.