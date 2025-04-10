Waste 2 Art – The Year of Toys

By Melissa Blewitt

It’s the year of Toys for the Sims Metal Waste to Art and design 2025 competition.

Waste to Art is a community art exhibition and competition open to all local residents who reside in the NetWaste region. It showcases creative works made from reused and recyclable waste materials.

The aim is to challenge peoples’ perception about rubbish, celebrate reuse, minimise waste generation and increase recycling through arts and crafts.

Lachlan Shire Council is a proud NetWaste member and supports commitment to re-use and recycle through creative expression.

Winning artworks from the local competition will go on to represent the Lachlan Shire region in the Regional Exhibition which will be hosted by Western Plains Cultural Centre, Dubbo.

Through the creative use of waste materials, Waste 2 Art also provides an innovative approach to waste education. Schools and community groups take up the challenge and create artworks out of materials that might otherwise be thrown away.

Entry forms for 2025 along with terms and conditions can be collected at Council’s Administration Office; or visit their website www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au and find Waste 2 Art under Environment.

If you need assistance transporting entries from towns and villages to the local event, please contact Council’s Environment and Planning Department on 02 6895 1900 and they will help you with transport.

KEY DATES:

•7 -9 July 2025: Delivery of works to Condobolin Library between 9am and 4pm each day

•Monday 14 July 2025: Exhibition officially opens.

•Friday 25 July 2025: Exhibition closes.

•Monday 28 July 2025: Collection of works not proceeding to Regional Exhibition.

ABOVE: ‘Just Keep Swimming’ by Hayley Egan was a winning local entry in the Sims Metal Waste to Art and design 2024 competition. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.