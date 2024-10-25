Warwick and Emma create bench for fundraiser
Trundle Central School sent a huge thankyou to Warwick Rippon and his daughter Emma for constructing an iron bark bench to be used as a fundraiser for the Student Representative Council.
The chair was milled and air dried for 12 months before construction took place.
It is truly humbling when a member of the school community allocates their valuable time to assist the school. The workmanship in this bench is exceptional.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
