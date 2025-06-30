WAP Athletics Carnival
The WAP Athletics Carnival was a fantastic day of friendly competition and school spirit, bringing together students from Tottenham, Tullamore, Peak Hill, and Yeoval Central Schools. It was wonderful to see so many students giving it their all on the track and field, cheering on their peers and proudly representing their schools. “A huge congratulations to all participants for their enthusiasm and effort and a big thank you to all staff for your running of the carnival.” read a post on the Tottenham Central School Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
