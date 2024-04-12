Wanted On Warrents – Leroy Kirby

Police are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a man wanted on warrants.

Leroy Kirby, 29, is wanted by virtue of a warrant for offences relating to property theft in the Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo areas.

Mr Kirby is known to frequent the West Wyalong, Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, and Murrin Bridge areas.

Mr Kirby is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 165 centimetres to 170 centimetres tall, about 65 kilograms to 70 kilograms with a thin build and brown hair.

Anyone who sees Leroy Kirby or knows his current whereabouts is urged not to approach him but contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. They remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.

Information provided by Central West Police District Facebook Page.