Wanted on Warrant – DUNCAN GRIFFITH

Central West Police are seeking information relating to the current whereabouts of the person of interest listed below. We strongly encourage him to present to his nearest Police Station to have this matter promptly dealt with.

Duncan GRIFFITH, 25, is wanted by virtue of a warrant for offences relating to domestic violence offences. Duncan’s whereabouts is currently unknown however Police believe he may in the Lake Cargelligo area. Duncan is described as being Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, about 170cms to 175cm tall, about 90kg with a medium build and dark brown hair.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.

**Information sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook page.