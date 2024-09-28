Visiting Wambangalang Education Centre
On Monday 9th September, Tottenham Central School K/1/2/3 students went to Wambangalang Education Centre. The students participated in a range of activities such as low ropes, mud sculptures, team building games and investigating reptiles that are kept at the school. “We all had a wonderful day and the teachers would like to commend the students for their outstanding behaviour.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Visiting Wambangalang Education Centre
Having fun at Horse Sports
Taya is Tigers bound
Counting continues in C Ward
Oringi Protection Wear for all your waterproof requirements
Jock and Trini win Naggers Cup
