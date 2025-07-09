Visiting Taronga Western Plains Zoo
On Monday 23rd June, Trundle Central School Year 11 Biology students attended Taronga Western Plains Zoo for their depth study “Wildlife at Risk”. The students went behind the scenes to explore vital conservation work for the Regent Honeyeaters, Bilbies and Plains Wanderers. It was interesting to see how science is applied in the real world to protect our most vulnerable native species. To top it off they finished with a quick self-guided tour around the zoo. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
