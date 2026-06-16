Vinnies volunteers recognised for their dedication

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin St Vincent de Paul Society volunteers have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to their community.

Members were celebrated at a special luncheon at the Red Cattle Dog Hotel on Tuesday, 26 May as part of National Volunteer Week.

Jill Broadley (60 Years), Dennis Brady (30 years),), Amanda Black (15 Years) and Helen Atkinson (15 Years) were presented with their service badges. Kay Ticehurst (40 Years), Beverley Laneyrie (10 Years) and Megan O’Carrigan (10 Years) were also recognised for their service but could not attend the celebration. Mrs Broadley is the only surviving inaugural volunteer at Condobolin St Vincent de Paul Society.

Vice-President – St Vincent de Paul – St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin Helen Atkinson thanked the Condobolin volunteers for their commitment and dedication.

“Volunteers are the key to the Society’s success because, alone we can do so little, and together can do so much,” he said. “Once again, thank you very much for your magnificent contribution to St Vincent de Paul Society. Please remember, you all make a difference.”

President – St Vincent de Paul – St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin Dennis Brady said it was a challenging time as cost of living pressures hit home for many families.

“Every year the need for our assistance grows as there are more families who find they need our services. It’s only with the assistance of our local volunteers and members such as yourself that we can rise to the challenge.

“I thank you for your passion and ongoing commitment has made a difference to women, men and families in your local community that have fallen on hard times.”

Regional Manager, Retail and Logistics St Vincent de Paul Tanya Godden, who attended the celebration, thanked volunteers for their important contributions.

“As we celebrate National Volunteer Week, I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank each and every one of you for the invaluable contribution you make each day,” she said.

“Your dedication, kindness and unwavering commitment are the heart and soul of our retail stores. Because of your generosity of time, energy, and compassion, our stores continue to open their doors to local communities each day. Your efforts not only keep our stores operating but also help them grow stronger year after year.

“What you do goes far beyond retail. Every item sorted, every customer greeted with a smile, every donation processed and every hour volunteered helps make a real difference in the loves of people doing it tough in our communities. The funds raised though our stores are returned directly back into local communities, providing support, hope, and assistance to those in need.

“I also want you to know just how proud I am of every one of you. As your Regional Manager, I am constantly inspired by your compassion, resilience, teamwork and commitment to helping others.

“It is an absolute privilege to support you and work alongside you every day. Watching the care, you show to your communities and to one another reminds me daily why our mission is so important.

Your care, resilience and community spirit don’t ever go unnoticed. Many of you give so much of yourselves quietly and selflessly, often without expecting recognition, yet the impact you have is truly immeasurable.

“Thank you for your passion, your generosity, and for the compassion you show every single day. You are the reason our mission continues, and you genuinely do make the difference.

“On behalf of all of us, thank you for everything that you do.”

Mrs Broadley cut the celebratory cake and several Lucky Door prizes were on offer as part of the event’s final festivities.