Are Condobolin families prepared for end of life?

By Melissa Blewitt

A new national study has highlighted gaps in Australians’ knowledge about death and end-of-life planning, with the findings providing a reminder for Condobolin residents and families to have important conversations before they are needed.

The 2026 National Death Literacy and Readiness Report, based on a survey of 3119 Australians, found 48 per cent had not prepared a will, while 54 per cent did not know how to access palliative care. Almost 63 per cent said they did not know what to do if someone died at home, while 58 per cent were unsure about the paperwork required when planning for death.

Only 23 per cent of those surveyed had recorded their end-of-life wishes in an advance care directive and 11 per cent had documented how they wanted their online assets managed after death. The research was conducted by La Trobe University’s Public Health Palliative Care Unit and the Death Literacy Institute. Despite the gaps, many Australians already have experience supporting people at the end of life. More than half of those surveyed had kept company with someone close to death, while 42 per cent had witnessed someone’s death.

Researchers say “death literacy” – having the knowledge, skills and confidence to navigate dying, death and grief – can help people make informed decisions and support family members. Doctor Kerrie Noonan, Director of the Death Literacy Institute and Director of Research at Western NSW Local Health District, said understanding available options was important when planning for end of life. “Knowledge empowers us to take meaningful action like finalising our will, appointing an enduring guardian or simply having a conversation about end of life with our family and friends,” she explained. A new online tool, READYConnect, has been developed to help Australians assess their knowledge and identify areas where they may need more information. The researchers recommend starting conversations with family and friends, learning about available services and becoming involved in community activities that can strengthen social connections. For Condobolin residents, planning ahead can include discussing personal wishes with family, considering an advance care directive, making or updating a will and finding out what local palliative and end-of-life services are available