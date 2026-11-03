First Transition Day for Term 4

By Hayley Egan

On Thursday 15th October, Tottenham Central School Year 6 and Year 8 students participated in the first Transition Day of the new term.

Year 6 had the opportunity to become more familiar with the secondary school environment, and begin building confidence for the next stage of their learning.

During this exercise, Year 8 students strengthened their connections with their peers and sense of belonging within the secondary school community.

Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.