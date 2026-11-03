First Transition Day for Term 4
By Hayley Egan
On Thursday 15th October, Tottenham Central School Year 6 and Year 8 students participated in the first Transition Day of the new term.
Year 6 had the opportunity to become more familiar with the secondary school environment, and begin building confidence for the next stage of their learning.
During this exercise, Year 8 students strengthened their connections with their peers and sense of belonging within the secondary school community.
Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Father Paul Receives Recognition
By Hayley Egan Father Paul Kumasaka was recently presented with [...]
Students visit the Multipurpose Centre
By Hayley Egan Tottenham Central School Stage 5 students apart [...]
First Transition Day for Term 4
By Hayley Egan On Thursday 15th October, Tottenham Central School [...]
Max to play Andrew in Major Singles Final
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls Last Wednesday, Yvonne Johnson and Max [...]
Local artists create lasting welcome at RFDS
By Melissa Blewitt The Royal Flying Doctor Service South Eastern [...]
Condobolin community invited to comment on Lachlan floodplain plan
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin landholders and water users are being [...]