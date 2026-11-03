Students visit the Multipurpose Centre

By Hayley Egan

Tottenham Central School Stage 5 students apart of the Work Education Program recently visited the Tottenham Multipurpose Centre.

During the visit, the students took the opportunity to explore the skills and responsibilities required in different workplace roles. The students interacted with residents during their visit by playing games, engaging in conversations and sharing and listening to stories.

“This experience provided students with a valuable opportunity to develop their communication and interpersonal skills, build connections with community members and gain a greater understanding of the importance of patience, communication, empathy and respect in the workplace.” a post on the schools Facebook page read.

Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.