Max to play Andrew in Major Singles Final

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Last Wednesday, Yvonne Johnson and Max Johnson won the day defeating Dave Carter Jnr and Don Jackson. In the other games, Michael Coe and Ray Burnes defeated Ian Kelk and Rob Brook, Laurie Thompson and Graham Cowland defeated Mark Marshall and Paul Fisk, and Lisa Rosberg and Nick Moody defeated Pauline Dimos and Al Stuckey.

On Sunday Paige Coe and Jen Tickle won the day defeating Mel McDonald and Rachel Coleman. In the other games, Pauline Dimos and Ricky defeated Brian Tickle and Steve Taylor, Ian Kelk and Cary L’Estrange defeated Al Stuckey and Graham Cowland, and Les Coe and Sharon Coleman defeated Mark Marshall and Bill Cunningham.

In the remaining Semi Final of the Major Singles, Max Johnson defeated Brayden Davis 25 to 15, Max got off to a good start winning the first three ends and comfortably stayed ahead for the rest of the game. Max now plays Andrew Brasnett in the Final.

The Final for the Open Handicapped Pairs is still to be played.

In the Mixed Pairs, Jen and Bill Logan went down to Felicity Saunders and Pete Brasnett 28 to 6.

Week 1 of the Spring Round of the Business House Bowls went off last Thursday, 22 teams turned up. The winners were The Concrete Yard Gurus, the Winners Lucky Draw went to Spot 4 and the Lucky Losers were Braydon Davis Personal Training 1. Thanks to the Fireys for sponsoring the night. In the pool, Braydon Davis PT 2 beat Damian Bell PT, Foodworks beat All the Kings Men, Happy Daze beat Lachlan Agencies 1, B&W Deeves beat St Joeys, Concrete Yard Gurus beat Googar 1, Spot 4 beat Bridge Club, Swiss Watch Centre beat BDPT1, Googar 2 beat SES 1, Lachlan Agencies 2 beat Blue Shop, Fireys beat Logan’s Bobcats and Squashies beat Condo RSL.

The Rotary Club supported by the Lady Bowlers are holding a Charity Bowls Day on Sunday November the 15th. The 2 games will be 3 bowl Triples, $30 per player which includes lunch. Teams in by Friday the 13th November.

Following on from last weeks commentary on the Bowls NSW Mixed Pairs Qualifiers, Laurie and Cathy Thompson, and Pauline Dimos and Michael Waller, made it through to the Semi Finals on Sunday, they both had a bye first up then Cathy and Laurie were defeated by Ashley Kirwin and Jake Brown from Parkes 22 to 9 and Pauline and Cobber went down to Tasha and Scott Allen from Parkes 32 to 14. A disappointing day for them after the success the day before but I guess that’s competition.

Cathy and Laurie Thompson, Dan Seton, Al Barnes, Daryl Nairn, Grant Davis, Lisa Rosberg, Michael Coe and Max Johnson played in the Parkes Railway Champagne Triples on the weekend. They didn’t win the $23,000 but had a lot of fun and Cathy, Laurie and Dan won $600 in one of the side competitions.

Sunday bowls are back to a 10:30 start and a sheet will be available beforehand at the club to put names down in advance. Names in by 10:15 please the club will open at 10am.

Wednesday afternoon bowls, 2pm start names in by 1:30, $10 to enter and on Sunday mornings the Meat Run, sponsored by Betta Home Living, is played with the winners taking home a $30 voucher from Condo Quality Meats, names in by 10:15 for a 10:30 start, $15 to enter. All are welcome.

Contributed