Local artists create lasting welcome at RFDS

By Melissa Blewitt

The Royal Flying Doctor Service South Eastern Section (RFDSSE) has unveiled a specially commissioned Indigenous artwork at its Condobolin Medical Service, recognising the area’s cultural heritage and connection to Country.

Created by proud Wiradjuri artists Nikita Atkinson and Adam Dargin, the artwork reflects the stories, landscapes and people of the Lachlan region. It was officially revealed at a community event on Friday, 16 October, bringing together community members, RFDS staff and local stakeholders.

“Adam and I would like thank everyone at RFDS for giving us this opportunity and trusting in us to create an art piece that represents Condobolin and the RFDS service, we are truly grateful for this opportunity – it’s our first mural,” Nikita said during the official unveiling.

“The seven U-shapes at the top of the artwork represent the Seven Sisters, a highly significant sacred site located approximately 50 kilometres east of Condobolin near Yarrabandai. This site forms part of an important Dreaming songline, where the sisters are said to have travelled across the country before ascending into the sky.

“Mount Tilga is represented within the mural and has long been regarded as the exact centre of NSW. It is an important and recognisable part of our local landscape.

“The aircraft at the centre represents the Royal Flying Doctor Service RFDS and the vital healthcare services it provides to our community and people living throughout rural and remote areas. The boomerang symbolises the RFDS always returning to our communities — travelling out and coming back to continue providing care, support and connection to our people.

“Throughout the artwork are meeting places and waterholes across our Country, connected by the Lachlan River Galari Bila, which flows through Condobolin and holds great significance to our people and community.

“The Goanna represents the Wiradjuri Nation, while the U-shapes throughout the artwork represent the people and communities who have been helped, supported and cared for by the RFDS along the way.

“The kangaroo represents Condobolin’s totem, connecting the artwork back to Condobolin, our Country, culture and community.

“Together, this mural tells a story of Country, Culture, Community and Connection, while recognising the important role the Royal Flying Doctor Service has played – and continues to play – in caring for our people across generations.

Shannon Nott, RFDS South Eastern Section Executive General Manager Health and Clinical Services and Chief Medical Officer, said the artwork reflected the strong connection between community, culture and healthcare.

“For us, this is about recognising and celebrating the culture, stories and identity that have shaped Condobolin for generations. It is a wonderful celebration of community and Country, and we are proud to share it with everyone who visits our practice,” he explained.

“The artwork is an important reflection of our commitment to creating health services that are culturally safe and welcoming for Aboriginal people. Working with local communities in this way helps build trust, improve access to care and address health inequities experienced by First Nations peoples.”

The artwork now forms a permanent feature within the practice, creating a welcoming environment for patients and visitors while celebrating the enduring connection of Aboriginal people to Country.