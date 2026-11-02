Condobolin community invited to comment on Lachlan floodplain plan

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin landholders and water users are being invited to have their say on proposed changes to the management of floodplains and wetlands across the Lachlan Valley.

The NSW Government has placed the draft Lachlan Valley Floodplain Management Plan and an updated Water Sharing Plan Prescribed Wetlands Map for the Lachlan Unregulated River Water Sources on public exhibition.

The plans will be on public exhibition from 9am on Tuesday, 6 October with submissions closing on Monday, 16 November.

The draft floodplain management plan will replace three existing localised plans with a single plan covering the Lachlan Valley under the Water Management Act 2000.

For the Condobolin area, the plan will provide the framework for managing floodplain works and protecting natural flood flows to wetlands and areas of environmental and cultural significance.

It includes a proposed floodplain boundary, management zones and rules and assessment criteria for granting or amending approvals for flood works.

Floodplain works can include roads, channels, dams and levee banks. The planning framework is intended to manage the impact of such works on natural flood patterns while allowing minor works needed to protect life and property.

The NSW Government is also proposing to update the Prescribed Wetlands Map for the Lachlan Unregulated River Water Sources water sharing plan area.

The updated map would incorporate additional wetlands located within special protection, or zone SP, areas identified in the draft floodplain management plan.

Water users, landholders, Aboriginal communities, agricultural and industry groups and other residents across the Lachlan Valley are being encouraged to review the proposals and make a submission.

NSW DCCEEW Executive Director Water Planning and Knowledge Mitchell Isaacs said local knowledge would be important to the process.

“Floodplains support communities, productive agriculture, Aboriginal cultural values and important wetlands, so local knowledge is essential to getting these proposals right,” Mr Isaacs said.

The draft plan, updated wetlands map and supporting information are available through the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water website.

Community members can also book an individual appointment with departmental staff to discuss the proposals and ask questions.