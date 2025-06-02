Vicki’s major win

Congratulations to Vicki Hanlon who won a major event at the Western Districts Ladies Tournament held at West Wyalong recently. With a field of 173 players there were 4 divisions to be contested. Vicki won the Joyce Abbott Cup for the Division 3, 36 hole event. A deserving reward for her untiring contribution to golf in Condobolin. Image Credit: Beck Hurley.