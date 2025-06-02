Vicki’s major win
Congratulations to Vicki Hanlon who won a major event at the Western Districts Ladies Tournament held at West Wyalong recently. With a field of 173 players there were 4 divisions to be contested. Vicki won the Joyce Abbott Cup for the Division 3, 36 hole event. A deserving reward for her untiring contribution to golf in Condobolin. Image Credit: Beck Hurley.
Latest News
Classic rugby day out for Condobolin Rams
Condo Rams vs Cootamundra – Match Report The mighty Condo [...]
SACC Playgroup fun
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Schools As Community Centres held their [...]
Vicki’s major win
Congratulations to Vicki Hanlon who won a major event at [...]
Successful Condobolin Services Expo held
By Melissa Blewitt Central West Family Support Group’s (CWFSG) 2025 [...]
Reading rockstars
Condobolin Public School Classes KB and KJ are committed to [...]
Fundraising for Cancer Clinical Trials
A Black Tie fundraiser was held at the Condobolin Railway [...]