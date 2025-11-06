Very good scores

Veterans Golf

Warm weather and a golf course in good condition saw 13 players take to the course last Thursday. As result the scores were very good for the day. The first round of the Xmas hamper was played and will be contested over the next 5 weeks.

1st place was awarded to Ian Myers with a very good 39 points.

Second place went to Greg Nagle on 38 points.

3rd place was awarded to Anthony Rodgers on 37 points. 4th place was awarded to visitor Adam Ferguson on 35 points, and the last ball went to Butch Taylor on 34 points.

Sam Thompson claimed the non-Vets section with a very good 38 points and he claimed the nearest the pin on No 9.

Nearest the pin on No 9 went to Butch Taylor and Ian Myers claimed no 17.

Next week the vets will be playing for the Jim Mckeuough Memorial trophy and the following Thursday (16th) the last of the Veterans intertown competition will be held in West Wyalong.

BT.