Very good golfing field

Veterans Golf

There was a very good field of 15 players tee off for the Veterans Golf in very cold and windy conditions last Thursday.

The back 9 holes were closed while renovations to the greens were taking place and golfers played the front 9 twice.

First place was awarded to John Adams with a very good score of 38 points.

David Hall was runner up with 36 points. The match table had some work to do to sort out the rest of the placings.

3 players were on 34 points and 3rd place was awarded to Butch Taylor. Greg Moncrieff was fourth on 34 points and fifth place went to Ian Myers.

Mia Noll claimed the non Vets section with 31 points.

John Adams claimed nearest the pin on No 9 and Paul Sinderberry claimed no 3.

Don’t forget that the next Vets intertown comp will be held in Condobolin on the 16th October 2025.

The Lachlan Valley Veterans Championships will be held in conjunction with the normal stableford event. The championships are a stroke event and there will scratch and handicap winners and runner-up in 2 grades.

We will be down a couple of regular organisers for the day so if you help on the day it would be much appreciated.

BT.