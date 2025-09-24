Very challenging cards at Bridge

Bridge

What can I say about Tuesday? Challenging is a nice word, but I prefer boring! Boring! Boring!. The bidding rarely got past the second level, and if it did, the contract went one down. Pre-emps were common with you having six to eight cards in a suit, but partner having one or even zero. Challenging IS a good word.

A few game contracts were made and Lorraine and Dick made the best of them, winning with 2,470 points. Jan and John also made a couple of game bids and came second with 1,810 points. Bonnie and Max and Sandra and the Phantom came equal third with 1,290 points.

On Wednesday, the cards were pretty much a copy of the previous day’s hands. Did we forget to shuffle the cards?

Kim, our newbie, won with 2,080 points. Well done Kim! Second was Deb with 1,920 points, and third was Jan with 1,490 points. (We played an individual movement).

Looking forward to interesting cards next week.

‘Let us not look back in anger, nor forward in fear, but around in awareness’. James Thurber.

Cheers,

Bridget.