Very challenging cards at Bridge
Bridge
What can I say about Tuesday? Challenging is a nice word, but I prefer boring! Boring! Boring!. The bidding rarely got past the second level, and if it did, the contract went one down. Pre-emps were common with you having six to eight cards in a suit, but partner having one or even zero. Challenging IS a good word.
A few game contracts were made and Lorraine and Dick made the best of them, winning with 2,470 points. Jan and John also made a couple of game bids and came second with 1,810 points. Bonnie and Max and Sandra and the Phantom came equal third with 1,290 points.
On Wednesday, the cards were pretty much a copy of the previous day’s hands. Did we forget to shuffle the cards?
Kim, our newbie, won with 2,080 points. Well done Kim! Second was Deb with 1,920 points, and third was Jan with 1,490 points. (We played an individual movement).
Looking forward to interesting cards next week.
‘Let us not look back in anger, nor forward in fear, but around in awareness’. James Thurber.
Cheers,
Bridget.
Latest News
Very challenging cards at Bridge
Bridge What can I say about Tuesday? Challenging is a [...]
$1.8 million investment in suicide prevention across Western NSW
By Melissa Blewitt The Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW [...]
Results at Trundle Billy Boil
By Hayley Egan The 2025 Trundle Bush Tucker Day was [...]
Gobondery/NARRAF athletics carnival
What an amazing day at the Trundle Central School Gobondery/NARRAF [...]
Students attend Lower Lachlan Athletics Carnival
On Friday 29th August, Tullibigeal Central School students Alice, Rory, [...]
Proposed Works On Lake Cargelligo Road
Media Release Lachlan Shire Council plans to raise Lake Cargelligo [...]