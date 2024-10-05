Vashti competes in the NSWCHS State Athletics
Wednesday 11th September, Vashti Williams represented Western School Sports at the State Carnival in the 13 years Javelin. Below is a report written by Vashti.
By Vashti Williams
On Wednesday the 11 September, I competed in the NSWCHS State Athletics championships at Sydney Olympic Park.
I competed in the 13 years girls javelin. I threw a personal best, with a throw of 32.81m which placed me third out of twenty one girls. I have been lucky enough to have Mr Ian Leonard who has coached since I was 5 years old, alongside my older siblings. Mr Leonard is the reason I have achieved so well at all competitions.
I have made it to state for the past 3 years and Mr Leonard has made that happen. Every day, I meet Mr Leonard at the oval with other kids to train for an hour. I do this every weekday. I am so lucky Mr Leonard gives his free time and effort to help me and many others to reach our full potential.
Thank you, Mr Leonard!
Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Newsletter.
Latest News
Vashti competes in the NSWCHS State Athletics
Wednesday 11th September, Vashti Williams represented Western School Sports at [...]
Open Gardens on display
On Saturday 14th September, Lake Cargelligo Show Society held the [...]
AEN Meeting held in Condobolin
Condobolin’s Kevin Read joined other NSW Police Force employees from [...]
Ladies plays some great bowls in Pennants Final
Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls On the 21st and 22nd [...]
Blake attends LAP Graduation
On Wednesday 11th September, Blake Dillon of Tullibigeal Central School [...]
CHS Careers Expo
On Tuesday, 10 September Condobolin High School held a Career [...]