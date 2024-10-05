Vashti competes in the NSWCHS State Athletics

Wednesday 11th September, Vashti Williams represented Western School Sports at the State Carnival in the 13 years Javelin. Below is a report written by Vashti.

By Vashti Williams

On Wednesday the 11 September, I competed in the NSWCHS State Athletics championships at Sydney Olympic Park.

I competed in the 13 years girls javelin. I threw a personal best, with a throw of 32.81m which placed me third out of twenty one girls. I have been lucky enough to have Mr Ian Leonard who has coached since I was 5 years old, alongside my older siblings. Mr Leonard is the reason I have achieved so well at all competitions.

I have made it to state for the past 3 years and Mr Leonard has made that happen. Every day, I meet Mr Leonard at the oval with other kids to train for an hour. I do this every weekday. I am so lucky Mr Leonard gives his free time and effort to help me and many others to reach our full potential.

Thank you, Mr Leonard!

Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Newsletter.